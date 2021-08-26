The Palestine City Council hired a new public works director during its meeting Monday night.
Kevin Olson, a professional engineer from the Tyler area was appointed by the council after its executive session. Olson currently works as a utilities superintendent in public works for the city of Kilgore.
During public comments, A.D. Etheridge praised parks and recreation director Patsy Smith for her hard work and dedication. He also said he had been made aware of an issue where an individual had possibly been harassed or assaulted and urged that person to do something about it, to take a stand. During his remarks, Mayor Dana Goolsby left the meeting for unknown reasons.
In the regular agenda, the council approved $15,000 of Hotel Occupancy Tax money for restoration efforts at the Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church, 913 Calhoun St.
Mt. Vernon turned 100 years old this year and is Palestine’s most significant African-American historic landmark. The church congregation was organized by freedmen in the 1870s as a church and school. It is the third oldest congregation of its kind in Texas and the city’s oldest African-American church. Although the building closed in 2014, Mt. Vernon still has a congregation of roughly 300 members. The current structure is the congregation’s second home and was built in 1921 in the Gothic Revival style of architecture, featuring two front towers. William A. Freeman led the building’s construction after the congregation raised funds in a “mile of nickels” campaign.
The Texas Historical Commission named Mt. Vernon one of the state’s most endangered places in 2015. The church is in need of roughly $175,000 to fund emergency repairs to stabilize the side exterior walls and roof and around $300,000 to restore the building completely.
The council also approved the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget of $1,649,529 for the Palestine Economic Development Corporation. Expenditures include operation and maintenance of the Willow Creek Business Park, professional office space and staffing, availability of funds for infrastructure assistance projects, new business incentives, business retention and expansion projects as well as funding for various community and development grants.
And the council authorized the city manager to accept bids for city-owned property located at the end of Daily St.
The council approved the consent agenda items, including:
*expenditures over $25,000,
*authorization for the city manager to seek requests for proposals for repairs needed for the Palestine Visitor Center, 825 W. Spring St.,
*authorization for the city manager to seek sealed bids for parts only to replace the waterline on Link St. from Loo 256 to Country Club Road,
*awarding a bid to McGuffey Contracting, Inc. in the amount of $272,500 for Lamar St. resurfacing,
*an ordinance amending Section 78-33 composition of the Fire Department,
*the 2022 holiday schedule for city employees,
*awarding a bid to McGuffey Contracting, Inc. in the amount of $107,670 for Highland Drive resurfacing,
*awarding a bid to Athens Contractors, LLC in the amount of $75,120 for 24-inch sewer creek crossing replacement,
*an interlocal agreement for 9-1-1 interlocal public safety answering point services FY 2022-2023,
*a negotiated settlement between the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and ATMOS ENERGY CORP., mid-tex DIVISION regarding the company's 2021 rate review mechanism filing,
* and a bid to APSCO Supply in the amount of $41,5545.33 for parts only for 24-inch sewer creek crossing replacement.
The council went into closed session at 5:49 p.m. to consult with an attorney on any pending litigation including Union Pacific Railroad and other possible claims, to deliberate on real property purchases, exchanges and leases including the community forest, Carnegie Library, Reagan School and Howard House and personnel matters including the appointment of a public works director.
The council returned to open session at 7:12 and voted unanimously to hire Olson. With no further business the meeting adjourned at 7:12 p.m.
