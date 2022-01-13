The city of Palestine Parks Department is hosting a Family Fish Day event from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 15 at Blue Lake, located on Armory Rd behind the armory.
The Parks Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Palestine Independent School District's Texas After School Centers on Education Program have paid for 1100 trout to be placed in the lake for this event which will be the first ever trout fishing day for Palestine.
Sponsors are TPWD, PISD TACE Program, City of Palestine Parks Department and Game Warden Thacker.
