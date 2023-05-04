It's time to dust off your fishing poles for a day of family fishing fun from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6 at Blue Lake.
Palestine Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Palestine Independent School District, Texas After School Centers on Education Program and Walmart, are hosting another host community Family Fish Day.
Families are invited for a fun morning of fishing and enjoying the great outdoors.
There will be a limited supply of fishing poles, so participants are asked to please bring their own poles and bait.
“This is a great opportunity for families and friends to share some quality time outdoors and learn about fishing,” said Patsy Smith, Parks and Recreation Director for the city of Palestine.
Blue Lake, located on Armory Road behind the National Guard Armory, is one of four lakes operated and maintained by the city of Palestine Parks and Recreation Department. The others include Lower Lake located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Court Drive, Upper Lake at West Spring Street on Armory Road and Wolf Creek Lake at Private Road 6421.
Blue lake has been stocked for the event and anglers are welcome to keep up to five catfish of any species and five bass of any species per fisherman. No license is required for this event per Texas Parks & Wildlife.
“We'd like to say a special thank you to our sponsors, Palestine ISD, Texas Parks & Wildlife and Walmart for their continued support,” Smith said. “Without their support and assistance this could not keep moving forward.”
Family Fish Day is a free event and is open to all ages. A catch tank will be available for children under 10 and kids are eligible for prize drawings and free hotdogs.
For information about future Family Fish Day events, contact Patsy Smith at the Parks Department office at 903-731-6000.
