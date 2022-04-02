The city of Palestine wants to hear your thoughts and opinions on its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Plan. The city is hosting two Town Hall meetings to inform, involve and collaborate with downtown businesses, property owners and residents of Palestine.
City staff and members of the city council have agreed to allocate these funds over the next five years for this project.
The first meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 4 and the second is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, both at City Hall, 504 N. Queen Street.
“People should attend this event if they own property or have a business in the downtown Central business district,” said Greg Laudadio, interim director of Palestine Economic Development Corporation. “We encourage citizen input during this process and wish to engage with as many stakeholders as possible. These improvements are being made for the citizens of Palestine and to support growth and revitalization in our historic downtown.”
According to Laudadio, the public works department will be breaking down the time frame for the various phases of construction as well as the cost and the impact downtown. The engineering firm will also have representation in attendance.
Information will be presented to those in attendance as well as those viewing on the live webcast. Those in attendance may also submit questions to the city staff running the meeting.
