City needs help locating missing vintage park equipment

Palestine’s Parks and Recreation Department is hoping the public can help it locate a vintage piece of playground equipment and return it to its rightful home.
According to Pasty Smith, Director of Parks and Recreation, a blue and white rocket bouncer was taken from Larry Street Park between Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10.
“We are not looking to pursue charges at this time,” Smith said. “We are only requesting for information on the location of the equipment so we can get it back, or that whoever has the equipment please bring this back to the city.”
Larry Street Park was founded in the 1980s. Smith said the blue rocket is a more than 20-year-old piece of history for the this park.
“We want to put it back where it truly belongs,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.