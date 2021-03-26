The city of Elkhart will host its first Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27 at First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Parker St.
“Hope everyone can come see us Saturday for some old fashion family fun,” said Jennifer McCoy, Mayor of Elkhart. “I’d like to extend a special thank you to the city staff for all the hard work and the local businesses that donated items for the event.”
An Easter Egg Hunt will be held for four separate age groups with special prizes for each group.
Other activities will include pictures by Texas Red Dirt, a bounce house, a six foot Jenga game set, a four foot Connect Four game, horse shoes and more.
For more information, please contact Mayor Jennifer McCoy or the Elkhart City Office at 903-764-5657.
