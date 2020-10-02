Ryan Tolliver, investigator with the Anderson County District Attorney’s office for the past six years, has been named Oakwood’s new police chief.
“We are pleased to have Mr. Tolliver on board and look forward to advancements and direction of the department under his leadership,” said Jacquelyn Morrow, Mayor of Oakwood.
“I have been working towards this for 20 years and will give Oakwood a police department that the citizens can be proud of,” Tolliver said.
Tolliver has over 20 years of law enforcement experience, working as an Anderson County Deputy, Patrol Sergeant, Sergeant Investigator, Jailer, Jail Sergeant and District Attorney Investigator.
He holds an advanced peace officer license and multiple other certifications in law enforcement.
Tolliver grew up in New Mexico and moved to Palestine in 1992 where he attended and graduated from Palestine High School.
Allyson Mitchell Anderson County District Attorney has known Tolliver since high school and gives him high marks.
“He has been a great service to our community for over 20 years and will continue that service for Leon and Freestone Counties as Oakwood’s new Police Chief,” Mitchell said. “I wish him well in his new job.”
Tolliver is married to Amanda, a deputy with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and they have three children.
Matthew Foree, has been the interim police chief since the previous chief resigned in April. Officer Foree will continue to work as a patrol officer for the city of Oakwood.
