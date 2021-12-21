The city of Palestine has announced holiday closings for the upcoming Christmas Holiday.
The following city offices and facilities will close at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 and will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27. City offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 8 a.m.
• City Hall, which includes Customer Service, Municipal Court, Finance, Development Services, Public Works, Utilities, City Manager’s Office, Police Administration, Fire Administration, City Secretary, Human Resources, Streets and Emergency Management Office;
• Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices;
• Palestine Parks and Recreation Offices;
• Palestine Visitor Center;
• abd the Palestine Library will be open Thursday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and will be closed Friday and Monday. Materials may be returned in the exterior book drop 24/7.
The following is scheduled from Public Works:
• City garbage will not be affected and will run as scheduled.
• The Compost Site on Spring Street will be open on Wednesday, December 22nd from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm and closed on Saturday, December 25th. The site will reopen on Wednesday, December 29th for regular scheduled hours of 7:30 a.m.. to 3:30 p.m..
• To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press “0” for immediate assistance.
Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.
