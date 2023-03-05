Palestine's Citywide Spring Cleanup Day has been scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
Palestine residents with an active water account will be able to drop off their unwanted items at the city of Palestine Transfer Station, 517 ACR 3694 off Hwy 79 at no charge.
Residential account holders and/or authorized users are required to provide a copy of their water bill (active accounts only) and identification, such as a driver’s license, matching the address on the water bill.
It is recommended to tarp your truck load and/or trailer to prevent debris from flying out onto the roadway.
Items accepted at the transfer station include, but are not limited to, the following:
· Solid waste, including household garbage, furniture, computers, printers, lumber, shingles and dried paint,
· Metal items, including sheet metal, pipe, scrap iron and cast iron,
· Large appliances, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, a/c units and televisions,
· and car and light truck tires with no rims, limited to four-per-household. Tractor and large truck tires will not be accepted.
The following WILL NOT be accepted at the transfer station:
· Household chemicals, such as drain cleaners, liquid paint and cleaning supplies,
· Herbicides, pesticides, automotive fluids or acids,
· Large appliances with freon. Freon must be evacuated by a certified technician and the item tagged by the technician regarding evacuation before it will be accepted.
Only one 16’ trailer or two regular truckloads-per-household will be allowed to dump on that day free of charge. Staff will be keeping track of all individuals dumping at the facility. Individuals surpassing the dumping limit will have a choice of being charged for additional loads or be turned away.
Organic yard waste, such as limbs, brush and leaves will not be accepted at the Palestine Transfer Station. Instead, organic yard waste can be taken to the Compost Facility at 1630 N. Spring Street. The Compost Facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
Individuals who are disabled or age 65 years or older may request their items be picked up by the city of Palestine Public Works Department. Proof of age and/or disability, as well as proof of residency, must be verified no later than noon March 10, before a pick-up will be scheduled. Eligibility may be approved by visiting the Public Works Department located at 1620 W. Palestine Avenue.
Questions may be directed to Public Works at 903-731-8423.
