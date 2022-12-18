The City of Palestine has announced holiday closings for the upcoming Christmas Holiday.
The following city offices and facilities will close at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 and will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26:
• City Hall, which includes the following: City Manager’s Office, City Secretary, Police Administration, Fire Administration, Customer Service, Finance, Development Services, Emergency Management, Human Resources, Municipal Court, Public Works, and Utilities
• Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices
• Palestine Parks and Recreation Offices
• Palestine Visitor Center
The Palestine Library will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, and will be closed on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26. Materials may be returned in the exterior book drop 24/7 located on the curb outside of the Mall’s main entrance.
The following is scheduled from Public Works:
• Waste Connections will operate its regularly scheduled routes with no disruption in trash service.
• The Compost Facility will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 22 until 2 p.m.; and on Friday, Dec. 30 until 3:30 p.m.
• The Compost Facility will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 31.
• To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press “0” for immediate assistance.
Normal operating hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.
For questions or additional information, you may contact the City of Palestine at 903-731-8415 or by email at cmadmin@palestine-tx.org.
