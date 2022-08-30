The City of Palestine has announced holiday closings for the upcoming Labor Day Holiday.
The following city offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 and will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6:
• City Hall, which includes the following: City Manager’s Office, City Secretary, Police Administration, Fire Administration, Customer Service, Finance, Development Services, Emergency Management, Human Resources, Municipal Court, Public Works, and Utilities
• Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices
• Palestine Parks and Recreation Offices
• Palestine Visitor Center
• The Palestine Library - materials may be returned in the exterior book drop 24/7.
The following is scheduled from Public Works:
• City garbage will not be affected and will run as scheduled.
• The Compost Site on Spring Street will be open on Saturday, Sept. 3.
• To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press “0” for immediate assistance.
Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.
For questions or additional information, you may contact the City of Palestine at 903-731-8415 or by email at cmadmin@palestine-tx.org.
