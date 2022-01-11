The city of Palestine has announced holiday closings for the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
The following city offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 and will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
• City Hall, which includes Customer Service, Municipal Court, Finance, Development Services, Public Works, Utilities, City Manager’s Office, Police Administration, Fire Administration, City Secretary, Human Resources, Streets and Emergency Management Office
• Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices
• Palestine Parks and Recreation Offices
• Palestine Visitor Center
• The Palestine Library - materials may be returned in the exterior book drop 24/7.
The following is scheduled from Public Works:
• City garbage will not be affected and will run as scheduled.
• The Compost Site on Spring Street will not be affected.
• To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press “0” for immediate assistance.
Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.