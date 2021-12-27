The City of Palestine has announced closings for the upcoming New Year's Holiday.
The following city offices and facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and will resume normal business hours at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
• City Hall, which includes Customer Service, Municipal Court, Finance, Development Services, Public Works, Utilities, City Manager’s Office, Police Administration, Fire Administration, City Secretary, Human Resources, Streets, and Emergency Management Office
• Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices
• Palestine Parks and Recreation Offices
• Palestine Visitor Center
• The Palestine Library will be open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and will be closed Friday. Materials may be returned in the exterior book drop 24/7.
The following is scheduled for Public Works:
• City garbage will not be affected and will run as scheduled.
• The Compost Site on Spring Street will be open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and closed on Saturday, Jan. 1. The site will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 5 for regular scheduled hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press “0” for immediate assistance.
Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.
For questions or additional information, you may contact the City of Palestine/Police
Department PIO at 903-731-8418 or by email at mherbert@palestine-tx.org.
