The Palestine Parks Department is improving two of the city’s lakes to provide safe opportunities for fishing and recreation. They replaced the remaining wooden dock at Lower Lake located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Court Drive with a new floating dock and cleared the banks and shore at Blue Lake at Loop 256 and Armory Road for Family Fishing Day events.
The Parks Department maintains four lakes in the city and all are open to the public for recreational use. The two other lakes are Upper Lake at West Spring Street on Armory Road and Wolf Creek Lake at Private Road 6421.
Palestine Parks and Recreation Director Patsy Smith said improving the lakes is a personal goal she is pursuing as an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hunting and fishing.
“When I took over this department I noticed that the lakes were completely overgrown and looked absolutely horrible and I wanted to make a change, so that is when I decided to make a goal to clean them up for the community,” she said. “I am a strong advocate that families need to spend more quality time together.”
Lower Lake had two wooden docks installed in 1984, but one dock was burned and removed two years ago. The second had rotted wooden poles that were unsafe and warranted replacement.
“There was no way we could actually make repairs to that dock,” Smith said. “The best thing we could do was pull it out.”
Smith obtained approval from the Palestine City Council to purchase a floating EZ Dock at a cost of roughly $48,000. The funds came from federal American Rescue Plan funds issued in 2021 to provide pandemic relief to local governments.
The EZ Dock is made of a plastic-like material supported by styrofoam with a handicapped-accessible 30-foot aluminum ramp and guardrails. Installation went smoothly. The new dock, now tied to one of the banks of Lower Lake, is available for use.
The city’s smallest lake, Blue Lake, also received improvements recently. Visitors can enter the lake through Armory Road, which leads to a horseshoe shaped driveway with room for parking.
Smith described Blue Lake as “the best lake” for Family Fish Day events due to its compact size.
“It’s more containable to put fish out there and guarantee that people can catch something,” Smith said. “We’re making a lot of improvements over there so it’s more family-friendly.”
Right now that includes cleaning the banks and shoreline but there are also plans to dredge the 9 to 10 foot lake to make it deeper and better for fishing.
Family Fish Days are held twice a year and are sponsored by the Palestine Independent School District and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. TPWD stocks the lakes with trout in the winter and catfish in the summer to make fishing more enjoyable for youth.
The school district’s Texas Afterschool Centers on Education (ACE) program sponsors Family Fish days as one of their monthly family oriented activities. Stephanie Wickware, Family Engagement Specialist for the Texas ACE program at PISD, told the Herald-Press that the fishing program is a hands-on activity the program sponsors to allow families to spend time and make memories together.
“Sometimes we need to just relax and enjoy each other’s company,” she said. “Our students usually are more successful when parents are involved in their lives.”
Fishing is open to visitors at all the city lakes with a TPWD fishing license from dawn to dusk daily. People can keep the fish they catch but must follow the limit of five fish per day set in the city ordinance.
Paddle craft such as kayaks and canoes and small boats with motors less than five horsepower are allowed on city lakes year-round.
For information about the city’s lakes visit www.cityofpalestinetx.com.
