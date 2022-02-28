Firefighters are genuine heroes, so it goes without saying that becoming a firefighter ranks high on the “what I want to be” list of people of all walks of life. The city of Palestine is ready to help make some dreams come true.
A Civil Service exam for entry level firefighters will be given at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at the city of Palestine Council Chambers/Court Room at City Hall, 504 North Queen St.
Candidates are urged to arrive early, as the test will start promptly at 9 a.m. and a photo identification will be required to sit for the exam.
“The test is scheduled whenever openings occur in the department and the eligibility list has been exhausted,” said Lisa Cariker, Palestine Civil Service Director. “The test is specific to the fire department. It’s not the same test that would be administered for the police department or any other department.”
Candidates who pass the written exam will take a physical agility test immediately following the exam. The physical agility test will be at Fire Station #4, 2201 W Spring St. in Palestine.
The eligibility list created by this examination will be in effect for a period of 12 months from the date of the examination, unless the list is exhausted prior to that time.
Veterans are strongly encouraged to apply and test for the department and should include a copy of their DD214 in their packet. Texas Commission on Fire Protection certificates and/or Texas Department of Health certificates should be included as well if applicable.
Candidates 36 years of age or older are not eligible to apply.
Packets must be completed and returned by 5 p.m. Friday, March 18.
For more information, or to receive an application packet, contact Cariker at 903 731-2311.
Packets may also be downloaded at www.cityofpalestinetx.com/departments/human-resources/employment.
