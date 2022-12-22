The city of Palestine has established a warming station at the Palestine Mall located at 2000 S. Loop 256 for those needing to seek shelter from the cold.
The mall entrance will remain open around the clock through Christmas Day.
The National Weather Service expects temperatures to remain below freezing until Saturday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve. They are expecting dangerous wind chills in the teens to below zero through Saturday.
The NWS said there is a small chance that temperatures will remain below freezing everywhere through Sunday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day.
Remember to stay weather aware and protect the “Four Ps:” People, Pets, Plants and Pipes.
A long duration of well below freezing temperatures and windy conditions will damage exposed outdoor pipes and cause them to burst. Home and business owners are advised to cover outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip. Locate your water-shut-off valve and know how to turn it off and don't forget to turn off sprinklers. Should you have a weather related emergency with your city water/pipes, Harcrow said to call the Palestine Police Department dispatchers to report the problem.
City generators are installed and ready to be utilized should there be widespread power outages.
Bring your pets indoors or make the proper accommodations for them. If you’re cold, they’re cold. Make sure they have access to food, water, warmth and shelter.
Cover your plants before the cold weather arrives to help retain some heat. Bring your sensitive plants indoors.
Check on your neighbors and friends to make sure they are prepared as well.
If you must leave your home, dress in warm and lightweight layers, covering all exposed skin. The NWS advises that you limit your time outdoors in these predicted freezing conditions.
Fill up your tank before the colder temperatures arrive. Have extra supplies in the trunk, including water, blankets, jumper cables, etc.
Stay weather aware!
