The first of two Town Hall meetings over the city’s Downtown Revitalization Plan was well attended Monday morning.
These Town Hall meetings are for the city to inform, involve and collaborate with downtown businesses, property owners and residents of Palestine over the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Plan. City staff and members of the city council have agreed to allocate these funds over the next five years for this project.
According to City Manager Teresa Herrera, the scope of this plan was established by the Palestine City Council in 2019. The city council took out certificates of obligations to fund this plan in 2021. This is not the only city project in the works. The council has also allocated $17 million for sewer and waterlineS and an additional $7 million for streets.
During Monday’s meeting, Public Works Director Kevin Olson led those present through the three proposed phases of the construction, as well as the cost and the impact downtown.
Olson shared that the project will be done in three phases. They will begin with utility work. The streets, sidewalks and utilities will be completely reconstructed, although Olson is not sure on the type of material that will be used for the street base and sidewalks at this time. Sidewalks will be reworked to be more Americans with Disability Act friendly and accessible from the street.
The city will replace all the water and sewer lines and possibly a storm drain located within the planned area of construction. The city is also hoping to work with the franchise utility companies to move overhead power and telephone lines underground.
Olson noted they are currently working with some infrastructure from the 1930s and so there are areas that will be getting an 80 year upgrade.
He said the upgrades won’t necessarily alleviate the downtown water pressure problem 100%, since water pressure is based on elevation. While the upgrade of pipe size should help some, Olson could not specify how much.
He said he is also hoping to add some amenities, including a few pocket parks, public restrooms and additional parking spaces.
Olson said business owners and shoppers may have limited access to buildings and/or possible closure during particular phases of the plan, like sidewalk and street work, however they hope to keep closures to a minimum.
Business owners who are planning new and re-development were asked to fill out questionnaires in order for the city to help marry those changes and developments into the project plan.
“We’re anticipating all sorts of dilemmas,” Olson said. “One block may not be the same as the next. We want to look at the big picture, present what we think is in the best interest of the citizens of Palestine and make it more of a destination, improve that as an opportunity for people to come visit. It’s going to be a fun and interesting project.”
Business owners and residents were allowed to ask questions, share concerns and make suggestions about the plan.
Jean Mollard, the owner of The Redlands Building, noted that there are approximately 144 storefronts in the downtown Main Street area, and suggested the city assign someone to keep storefront owners and the community informed of construction progress and possible closures or inconveniences with weekly notifications.
The second meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at City Hall, 504 N. Queen Street.
Information will be presented to those in attendance, as well as those viewing on the live webcast.
Those in attendance may also submit questions to the city staff running the meeting.
