The City of Palestine will conduct its summer mosquito spraying Monday, June
21 through Saturday, June 26.
This year, the city’s spraying areas will be designated in areas measuring 30 square miles.
Between the hours of 9 p.m. on Monday, June 21 and 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, sprayers will begin spraying in Area 1 and then will continue in Area 5.
Area 1 encompasses the streets of West Spring Street at Carolina Street, east to Brushy Creek Road and West Kolstad Street. Area 1 also includes North Jackson and North Link Streets.
Area 5 encompasses Highway 155 North to Gardner Street and East to North Loop 256. Area 5 is bounded to the south by East Park St.
A full map of the spraying areas can be found on the city of Palestine’s website at cityofpalestinetx.com.
The city of Palestine contracts its mosquito spraying to Vector Disease Control International.
Residents can make mosquito complaints to the City of Palestine Development Services Department, Environmental Services Division, at 903-731-8435.
