The city of Palestine begins its summer mosquito spraying Monday, June 6 for Areas 1, 2 and 3. Mosquito spraying will continue Thursday, June 9 for Areas 4, 5 and 6.
Spraying will start at 9 p.m. on both dates and will continue until 5 a.m.
A full map of the spraying areas can be found on the city of Palestine’s website at http://www.cityofpalestinetx.com/departments/health-services/mosquitos/.
The City of Palestine contracts its mosquito spraying to Vector Disease Control International.
Residents can make mosquito complaints to the City of Palestine Development Services Department, Environmental Services Division, at 903-731-8435.
For questions or additional information, you may contact the City of Palestine at 903-731-8415 or by email at cmadmin@palestine-tx.org.
