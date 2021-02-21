Water Update (February 21, 2021)
Water was restored earlier this morning and residents should begin getting water throughout the day. Remember that we are still under a Boil Water Notice. **Bring your water to a rolling boil and then cool before consuming.
We understand that this has been a very frustrating time and turning off the water is the last thing that anyone wanted; however, by doing so, we were able to make some headway. Shutting off the water allowed the tanks to fill up to sufficient capacity that allows the system to work by not depleting the reserves. This also means that there is no water line break. The water was being used as soon as it was pushed out keeping the tanks from filling up.
This is definitely great news, but we still need our residents help.
-We ask you to please use water efficiently.
-Use the minimum amount of water necessary for your household to function.
-Don't leave your faucets open. We still need water pressure to continue to build.
Again, please know that our crews are still on top of the situation and will not rest until we are back to normal operating conditions. Please remember that all of the individuals working on this are also affected by not having water and the decisions they make also affect them. We are all in this together and working together, we will overcome this.
We will keep you updated as any new information comes in. You may continue to report leaks or contact us with additional concerns and we will address them as fast as we can. You may contact us by calling 903-731-8423 or by emailing pwadmin@palestine-tx.org.
