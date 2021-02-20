City of Palestine Water Update:
"As you all know, we have been working hard to fill up our storage tanks so that we have enough pressure to pump water to all residents in our city of Palestine. Unfortunately, even with the greatly appreciated help of our residents we have not been able to isolate the issue affecting our water distribution.
You are our priority, and we are exploring every avenue to restore water to our city; therefore, this is our next plan.
The Water Treatment Plant has two 1-million-gallon tanks that distribute water to meet the water demands for the City of Palestine. To maintain this level of demand, the City of Palestine will be filling both water storage tanks to their maximum capacity.
To achieve this, the pumps at the Water Treatment Plant will shut down at 9 p.m. tonight, and water will not be sent to town from the Water Treatment Plant between 9:00 p.m. tonight until possibly noon tomorrow, Sunday, February 21, 2021.
This will enable the City of Palestine Water Treatment Plant to fill the two 1-million-gallon tanks at the Water Treatment Plant. Additionally, this should restore the volume in remaining tanks and enable us to meet the demands to restore the normal operating pressures to fulfill the City of Palestine’s residential and business needs.
We are confident that this will make a difference and have planned this in a manner that will cause the minimum impact on your daily lives, considering this unprecedented situation we are all going through.
We ask you to please be patient. Remember that you are our priority, and our crews are working around the clock to serve you.
We will update you as soon as we have new, relevant information."
