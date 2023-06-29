City of Palestine welcomes new officers, recognizes promotions

Palestine City Council welcomed two new police officers and recognized the promotions of two members of the department during Monday's regular meeting.
Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow presented officers Wayde Brackin and William White to the council as the newest members of the department.
Brackin, a Hearne native and Marine veteran, started several months ago and is patrolling on his own. White, an Air Force veteran, came to the department with several years of experience as an officer in California.
"We won't hold that against him," Harcrow said. "We're gonna try and teach his as fast as we can that he's not in California anymore."
Receiving promotions by the department were Officer Andrew Link, a Palestine native, who is being promoted to the rank of Corporal, and Olivia Barker, who has been named Dispatch Supervisor.
"Even though we interviewed people with more experience, it was very apparent that Olivia was the right person for the job," Harcrow said. "We had officers regularly wanting to know why we hadn't made Olivia Dispatch Supervisor sooner."
In other business the council unanimously approved a specific use permit to Allan Marquez for a public athletic facility or field on Gillespie Road. Marquez addressed the council and explained that the permit was for an indoor soccer facility to serve the large soccer community in Palestine.
During the meeting, the council also approved:
• the consent agenda,
• authorization of the city manager to seek sealed bids for asphalt replacement on W. Reagan St., from S. Jackson St. south to the railroad overpass,
• to approach the Texas State Railroad and propose an annual fee of $1,520 for duties performed by the city, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, bank reconciliation and providing financial information and samples to auditors,
• an ordinance for an alley abandonment of a 12-foot wide alley easement running east and west between N. Howard St. and N. Esplanade St.,
•and an ordinances for a zoning changes from Mixed-Use Neighborhood to Highway Commercial at 5400 W. Oak St., 5410 W. Oak St., 5420 W. Oak St., 5424 W. Oak St., 5426 W. Oak St., 5430 W. Oak St.and 5434 W. Oak Street.
