The city of Palestine is making water utility billing adjustments on March bills to help customers who may have experienced higher than average water usage this month due to dripping faucets to prevent freezing pipes.
No late fees will be assessed in March. Late notices will go out, but there will be no penalties.
There will be no water disconnects due to non-payment in March.
Accounts that have more than a 2,000 gallon usage will receive a credit for 2,000 gallons. This will be for commercial and residential customers. It will be listed on the bill as a “Drip Credit.”
Customers who have experienced busted pipes or leaks can be proof of repair to customer service for a leak adjustment to their account.
Residential customers can receive an “Averaging Bill.” The December through March consumption is used to arrive at new sewer and sewer surcharge rates for the coming year. The city used December through March, however, the highest of the four bills will be dropped and the three remaining bills will be used to get the new average.
Go to http://bit.ly/COPUtilityBilling to learn more about winter averaging and visit http://bit.ly/COPwater to view or pay your bill online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.