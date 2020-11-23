The City of Palestine has announced the Thanksgiving holiday schedule for city facilities.
The following city offices and facilities will close Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm and will resume normal business hours on Monday, November 30, 2020:
· City Hall, which includes Customer Service, Municipal Court, Finance, Development Services, Public Works, Utilities, City Manager’s Office, Police Administration, Fire Administration, City Secretary, Human Resources, Streets, Emergency Management Office and Warehouse Services.
· Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices
· Palestine Community Services Offices
· Palestine Public Library [All library materials (books, CDs, and DVDs) can be returned 24/7 in the book drop located on the curb outside of the Mall’s main entrance.]
The following is scheduled from Public Works:
· City garbage services will NOT run on Thursday, November 26th. Thursday’s pickup will be done on Friday and Friday’s pickup will be done on Saturday.
· The Compost Facility will be open on Wednesday from 8:00 am to noon and will be closed until Tuesday, December 1st.
· The Anderson County Transfer Station will be closed on Thursday and will reopen Friday from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm and Saturday from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm.
· To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press “0” for immediate assistance.
Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.
