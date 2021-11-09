The City of Palestine has announced the Veterans Day holiday schedule for city facilities.
The following city offices and facilities will close Thursday, Nov. 11, and will resume normal business hours on Friday, Nov. 12:
· City Hall, which includes Customer Service, Municipal Court, Finance, Development Services, Public Works, Utilities, City Manager’s Office, Police Administration, Fire Administration, City Secretary, Human Resources, Streets, Emergency Management Office, and Warehouse Services
· Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices
· Palestine Parks and Recreation Offices
· Palestine Public Library will open on Friday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All library materials can be returned 24/7 in the book drop located on the curb outside of the Mall’s main entrance.
The following is scheduled from Public Works:
· City garbage services (Waste Connections) will run as scheduled.
· The Compost Facility operating hours will not be affected.
· To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press “0” for immediate assistance.
Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.
