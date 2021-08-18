Each year, the Palestine City Council allocates funds for Hotel and Occupancy Tax grants.
Local organizations and individuals may apply for the funds if the event or attraction meets the “Texas Two Step” criteria for use of Hotel Occupancy Tax Funds.
In the proposed budget, staff has requested an allocation of up to $75,000. Upon budget approval, the final amount will be available for the public applications related to activities that will directly promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry.
According to Texas law, the city of Palestine collects a Hotel Occupancy Tax from hotels, bed & breakfasts and other lodging facilities and the revenue from it may be used only to promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry.
“To put it plainly, every expenditure should result in ‘heads in beds’ or an overnight stay in order to meet the first criteria to qualify for funds,” said Mary Raum, tourism marketing manager for the city of Palestine. “Once an event/attraction has met that qualification, then the expenditure needs to fit into the second part of the test, meeting one of nine categories authorized by statute.”
The funds are restricted to being allocated or applied to uses as follows:
- Convention centers and visitor information centers: the acquisition of sites for and the construction, improvement, enlarging, equipping, repairing operation and maintenance of convention center facilities or visitor information centers, or both;
- Registration of convention delegates: the furnishing of facilities, personnel and materials for the registration of convention delegates or registrants;
- Advertising, solicitations and promotions that directly promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry: advertising and conducting solicitations and promotional programs to attract tourists and convention delegates or registrants to the municipality or its vicinity.
- Promotions of the arts that directly promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry: the encouragement, promotion, improvement, and application of the arts that can be shown to have some direct impact on tourism and the hotel/convention industry. The impact may be that the art facility or event can show hotel nights that are booked due to their events or that guests at hotels attend the arts event. Eligible forms of art include instrumental and vocal music, dance, drama, folk art, creative writing, architecture, design and allied fields, painting, sculpture photography, graphic and craft arts, motion picture, radio, television, tape and sound recording and other arts related to the presentation, performance, execution and exhibition of these major art forms
- Historical restoration and preservation activities that directly promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry: historical restoration and preservation projects or activities or advertising and conducting solicitation and promotional programs to encourage tourists and convention delegates to visit preserved historic sites or museums.
- Sporting event expenses that substantially increase economic activity at hotels: Expenses including promotional expenses, directly related to a sporting event in which the majority of participants are tourists. The event must substantially increase economic activity at hotels within the city or its vicinity.
- Funding transportation systems for transporting tourists from hotels to and near the city to any of the following destinations: The law specifically prohibits the use of the local hotel tax to cover the costs for general city transit costs to transport the general public.
- the commercial center of the city;
- a convention center in the city
- other hotels in or near the city; or
- tourist attractions in or near the city
- Signage directing tourists to sights and attractions that are visited frequently by hotel guests in the municipality.
Applicants wishing to be considered will have until September 22, 2021 to submit an application for funding for the following year.
In the past, City Council approved the amount that we would open up for allocations and we would receive them throughout the year until the funds were used up or the fiscal year closed. This year, we are hosting a call for applications so we can look at all projects at the same time and review and consider them against the goals set forth in our strategic plan and how they may fit into the city-wide goals for the tourism department for the city of Palestine.
Applicants can get an application by stopping by the Palestine Visitor Center located at 825 W. Spring Street, Monday – Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or by emailing mraum@palestine-tx.org. .The guidelines, application and post event recap form are also available for immediate download in the city’s website at www.cityofpalestinetx.com/government/city-council/boards-commissions/tourism-advisory-board/
