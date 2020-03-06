After years of non-compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, two city parks will soon have new accessible equipment.
Residents can thank a $12,000 equipment grant from Palestine Rotary Club and Rotary District 5910, which will provide $6,000 each to Reagan Park and Greens Park.
Installing new swings, picnic tables, grills, and soft fall mulch will allow persons who use adaptive equipment, such as wheelchairs or standing frames, to use city parks. Accessible picnic tables have four sides but one is open for a wheelchair user.
The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 requires employers and local governments to provide ADA-accessible equipment to accommodate people with disabilities, but the city has been slow to update its equipment.
That's not unusual. Typically, cash-strapped municipalities don't make improvements until a lawsuit forces them to do comply with ADA requirements.
Funds for ADA-accessible equipment in Greens Park, off of North Queen St., doubled after Rotarian and City Planner Greg Laudadio learned additional funds were available and applied for the grant.
Reagan Park is used by thousands each year for family gatherings, picnics, and recreation. “We’re really doubling the impact of what we’ve done,” Laudadio said.
Greens Park, tucked away from major thoroughfares, is less busy, but could draw more visitors with improvements. The city’s former public swimming pool closed in 2007 and few improvements followed. “It’s been needing [work] for a long time,” said Parks Director Patsy Smith.
Greens Park has the city’s only disc golf course, which is like golf but played with flying discs.
Smith purchased the equipment, now in the city's warehouse, for Reagan Park from Discount Playground Supply. Heavy rains have delayed installation of the pathway and swing, but workers may install new picnic tables next week.
The new wheelchair-accessible swing will allow a wheelchair user to glide onto a platform and securely latch. Workers will mount swing frames in the ground with concrete after installing a new pathway, possibly before the end of March. A new swing will be installed in Reagan Park’s playground in place of a merry-go-round removed last year.
Preparations for new equipment at Reagan Park began in November, when about 25 Rotary members spread two truckloads of soft-fall mulch across the playground. New mulch provides a smoother, safer surface on the playground, while supporting the new wheelchair swings.
