City employee pay has been largely talked about during all of the Palestine City Council’s budget hearings this year.
It has been two years since city employees have had a cost of living adjustment or raise.
During the budget meeting on Aug. 5, conversation got heated between members of the council and staff.
The meeting opened with the council talking extensively about how to give employee raises.
During their discussion, Councilmember Justin Florence noted that Palestine Independent School District gives incentive raises to its employees.
Mayor Dana Goolsby said she liked the idea of incentives but didn’t believe in across the board raises, she believed in merit based raises for employees. She noted she understood cost of living raises were necessary.
Florence noted they needed to be cognizant of not affecting pay scales with things like insurance adjustments.
Goolsby said having free insurance is another perk that the council doesn’t talk about for the city, with the city paying for employees’ insurance and a small portion of family members.
Councilmember Krissy Clark said she liked the idea of a pay grade study to get a better system in place to make it easier to give raises.
When they discussed retirement, City Manager Teresa Herrera reported they match retirement two to one, but they have to be vested five years to qualify.
When the topic came up of unused vacation time for city employees being allowed to continually roll over, letting that time build up and become a liability, issues arose.
“Vacation is a liability on the city’s books at the moment,” Herrera said. “If we paid out all the vacation hours and left 80 hours on the books, we are looking at a payment of roughly half a million dollars.”
Florence asked if there was a cap on how much vacation time could be on the books.
Goolsby said there is a policy but no one had been made to follow it, which means several employees, some civil service, had racked up quite a bit of time.
Goolsby asked Herrera to find out if they had to pay for the excessive rolled over time, especially since they had a policy for employees to use their time and there are people who continue not to follow it.
“I think it’s like rewarding people for not following policy,” Goolsby said.
“If you’re not enforcing your policies, it’s like that for all the policies,” Herrera said. “If someone takes us to court over it, we’re not going to win. It doesn't matter what’s in writing, it’s what’s in practice.”
Goolsby said she wanted to get an attorney’s opinion on that.
“Half a million dollars is a lot of money,” Goolsby said. “So, you’re looking at a million dollars, roughly to staff, the 4.5% one time payment and the buy out of time.”
Clark questioned what they could do to put a stop to employees racking up roll over of vacation time in the future.
Goolsby noted that the policy was in place, but it just needed to be enforced.
“I’ve been working here for 16 years and it’s never been enforced,” Herrera said.
Chief Mark Harcrow addressed the council about his employees and fair wages, noting they had conducted and provided the council with salary surveys.
“Law enforcement, over the last few years, has changed a lot, it’s getting harder nationwide and its getting harder to retain,” Harcrow said.
Goolsby asked to see the salary survey and said while viewing it in the past she didn’t see a huge difference in what Palestine was paying verses other cities of our size and didn’t believe us to be largely off base.
“I’m here looking at $50,000s and $40,000s and whatnot, you’re saying new cadet, you know, new teachers don’t start out that high. While they don’t have the same dangers that police officers do, there is danger, so, it’s really hard for me to look at this, and also, in respect to what the majority of the community roughly brings in here, so it’s hard for me to say, this is terrible pay for a brand new person who’s never done this job,” Goolsby said.
Goolsby noted that while on paperwork it might look like just $50,000, but it was considerably more by the time you tack on insurance and things like certificate pay.
Harcrow told the council that while we might have a $5,000 difference in competitive pay scale now for officers, in a few years it would be a $10,000 difference.
Herrera noted that the city/council should not compare salary scales with the community at large, that they used comparisons with other cities their size that provide the same type of services.
Councilman Ava Harmon was in favor of giving the staff a bonus at Christmas to reward them for their hard work.
Going back to employee vacation time, Herrera said that it’s not the employees’ fault. Some of the issues were due to being short staffed. That fault lies with management.
Herrera said there are employees who do try to take their time, but many of the civil service employees have not been able to because of staffing issues.
During the meeting, the council also discussed the capital improvement plan, with regard to streets, water, downtown infrastructure, the city website and city properties.
The council were all in agreement that they wanted to fund as many streets and water projects as they could.
Goolsby issued both a private and public apology to city staff on Aug. 6 for giving her opinion on the practice of roll over time.
In the apology she stated:
“I sincerely apologize for not being more sensitive to all staff for what is ultimately now as much my fault as any manger or council. I am sorry for my response to a longtime issue and a very unfortunate situation. My intentions are always to protect our organization as a whole in a way that allows us to have more successes and a better future. Some days I fall short. I apologize for not being more cognizant of the liability but even more so for not being more considerate of everyone’s feelings.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.