The first official day of summer is still just under a week away and East Texas has already experienced temperatures in the triple digits. All signs point to yet another sweltering season in the sun.
Fortunately, the city of Palestine offers a couple of ways for residents to keep cool: the municipal pool and the Reagan Park Splashpark.
The Palestine Municipal Pool at the YMCA opened for its summer season on May 28 according to the city's website.
City pool passes are now available to residents of Palestine with an active water account. Residents may obtain a free pool pass for the summer from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall, 504 N. Queen St.
Passes will only be issued to the person whose name is on the water account, but other users may be added later.
The Palestine YMCA is the managing partner for the Palestine Municipal Pool and Aquatic Center, and additional swim times are offered to Y members. Public swim is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Those interested in a little organized exercise may also participate in water aerobics classes. Water aerobics are free with a pool pass, but those without a pool pass may join in for $2 per person, per session.
The Reagan Park splash pad opens annually on Memorial Day weekend and is open for water play until Labor Day weekend.
The colorful railroad-themed, splash-pad area was added to the park in 2012 and is a free, water-enhanced playground.
Upgrades have been made throughout Reagan Park in recent years, including new benches and landscaping.
Palestine's Parks and Recreation Department maintains the playground and equipment year-round.
The 16.1-acre park also features six lighted tennis courts, two playgrounds, three large picnic shelters, one bandstand, one sand volleyball court and two public restrooms.
Reagan Park is located at 709 Crockett Road.
For more information, call the city of Palestine's Community Services Department at 903-731-8435 or Palestine YMCA at 903-729-3139.
The municipal pool schedule can be found at the following link: www.cityofpalestinetx.com/media/x3nncpew/ymca-pool-schedule-2022.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.