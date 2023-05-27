Summer is almost here and with it will come the blistering temperatures East Texas is famous for. Thankfully, there are a couple of great ways for Palestine residents to cool down: the Municipal Pool and the Reagan Park splash pad.
The Palestine Municipal Pool at the YMCA opens for its summer season on Wednesday, May 31. City pool passes are now available.
Residents of Palestine with an active water account may obtain a free pool pass for the summer from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall, 504 N. Queen St.
Passes will only be issued to the person whose name is on the utility account. Passes are good for up to six people, but more may be added for an additional fee. Non-residents may obtain a pass for up to four people for a fee of $60.
The Palestine YMCA is the managing partner for the Palestine Municipal Pool and Aquatic Center. The Aquatic Center and pool are located next to the YMCA on Loop 256.
Additional swim times are offered to Y members and public swim is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Reagan Park splash pad opens annually on Memorial Day weekend and is open for water play until Labor Day weekend.
The colorful railroad-themed, splash-pad area was added to the park in 2012 and is a free, water-enhanced playground.
Palestine's Parks and Recreation Department maintains the playground and equipment year round. The park is at Crockett Road and Main Street.
The 16.1-acre park also features six lighted tennis courts, two playgrounds, three large picnic shelters, one bandstand, one sand volleyball court and two public restrooms.
For information, call the City of Palestine's Parks & Recreation Department at 903-731-6000 or Palestine YMCA at 903-729-3139.
