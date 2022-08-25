Chief Mark Harcrow promoted two members of Palestine Police Department to the rank of corporal during the Palestine City Council meeting Monday, Aug. 22.
“In our rank structure, the first step toward supervisor is corporal,” Harcrow said. “We recently gave an exam for several members of our department and that is the first step. Next, they had to go on to oral interviews from supervisors outside our department. It’s a big, long process and it isn’t easy. Three ended up getting through the whole process, but we’re only able to promote two at this time.”
The new PPD corporals, Austin Goins and Jason Walden, represent opposite ends of the spectrum regarding experience. Goins has been with the department for a little over a year while Walden has 20 years under his belt with previous supervisory experience.
During the pinning ceremony Mayor Justin Florence spoke of his appreciation for the city’s police and fire departments.
“I just want the citizens of Palestine to know, and everyone who is here, we are very blessed to have one of the most outstanding police departments and fire departments here taking care of our citizens,” Florence said. “We are very, very lucky to have such highly qualified and trained individuals that take care of us. Congratulations to you both gentlemen. We appreciate what you do. We really do.”
During the meeting, the council approved the following Consent agenda items:
• expenditures over $25,000,
• the declaration of certain equipment and vehicles as surplus,
• a contract with Etex Fiber to provide internet access to the Palestine Public Library at 502 N. Queen Street in the amount of $399.90 per month,
• authorization of the city manager to execute an agreement with D|G Studios for contract administration of the Wayfinding Signage Program in the amount of $11,408,
• authorization of the city manager to seek sealed bids for the Wayfinding Signage Program fabrication and installation,
• and authorization of the expansion of the cell tower enclosure at City Hall to allow for installation of a new AT&T Generator.
There were no items on the regular agenda for the meeting. The council went into closed session and took no action upon return to regular session. The meeting was adjourned at 6:50 p.m.
