The Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund Grant process, known as the HOT Funds, was a hot topic on the city of Palestine’s agenda Monday, Dec. 14.
Due to the COVID pandemic, city tourism and local organizations are being forced to develop a new process for planning, managing and execution of community events. This issue has forced the council to re-evaluate how they grant HOT Funds requests both now and in the future.
Two different events were presented for grant approvals to the council Monday night through the HOT Funds program offered by the Tourism and Advisory department: Young Living Rally hosted by Jamie's Therapeutic Touch and the Dogwood Trails Festival held by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Young Living Rally's request for financial help was approved for the recommended amount of $2,000, due to the extensive planning to abide by the Center for Disease Control Rules and Regulations for social distancing.
The Chamber’s Dogwood Trails request for the recommended $13,000 was denied due to the lack of provided planning to follow CDC guidelines. Although, this was denied, the council is allowing the Chamber to bring this option back to the table if they are able to provide adequate planning on how to keep everyone from being "huddled in downtown."
Discussion among council members, with regard to the pandemic, noted spending money on advertising and promotion of a festival that may not occur that the money could be spent better elsewhere.
"This type of event would open the community up to a potential outbreak of the virus. even with a lot less chance of death," Mayor Steve Presley said
Presley noted that even with a vaccine, by the time the Dogwood Trails arrives in 2021, the general population will still not have received both doses of the vaccines that make it effective.
The Council was open to another type of festival that did not include crowds gathering as had been the festivals in the past.
"I would personally rather see these funds used to get people site seeing and staying driving the trails, the goal is to keep the hospitals away from max capacity so people with strokes, heart attacks, and other emergency issues will be cared for,” Councilwoman Dana Goolsby said.
Councilman Mitchell Jordan said he felt it is important to recognize this is an outdoor event. Especially since the indoor event was approved.
Motion to deny was approved with stipulations the council can come back and re-present this information to the city council on how the CDC guidelines will be followed.
By after the city rejected the tourism board recommendation to fund Chamber’s request for advertising and promotion of the arts for Dogwood Trails out of the Hotel Occupancy Tax fund, the voted to make a resolution approving the City of Palestine being designated as the Dogwood Capital of Texas.
In other business, the city discussed the sale of Steven Bennett Park for $1 to the YMCA.
On Dec. 1 the Parks Advisory Board voted 4 to 1 in favor of this sale. The YMCA currently has a 20 year lease on the property, that goes through 2036. The sale of the land in the flood plain would relieve the city from maintaining the property which the mayor says has become very difficult with the cities other obligations. The council also said that the park is not ADA compliant. This item was not approved due to lack of clarification of certain aspects brought up in the work session.
Jordan on the other hand said he was not enthused with the amount of the sale.
"We should put a bid out like we would with any other City owned property. Knowing the budget, we arent rich. I'm looking for every penny that we can get,” he said. "We have a bunch of 501c3's that we do not treat the same as the YMCA."
"In the long run, we think the quality it would provide to the community is worth it," Presley said.
The item will be brought back once clarifications from the council work session have been identified.
The council reported the Rotary Club of Palestine Safety Town located at the Palestine Mall needs to be relocated in anticipation of the sale of the Mall. It was suggested that it be moved to the “Green Area” in front of the visitors center but no action was taken and the Mayor said that no decision had to made until February.
The council also approved a resolution for the Reserve at Palestine LLC proposed development for affordable rental housing at 3310 S Loop 256. It will be a three-story structure similar to the one on Kickapoo Street and would be for citizens over 55 and income based. The council also agreed to give $250 permit cost reduction to the project.
At the end of the meeting, Councilwoman Vicki Chivers wished everyone a safe and "Merry, Merry Christmas!"
