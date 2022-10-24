City requests help from county on park funding

The city of Palestine is asking the Anderson County Commissioners Court to partner with them to provide new playground equipment and enhancements for Greens and Calhoun Park.
During the Commissioners meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, Pasty Smith, Palestine Parks and Recreation Director for the city of Palestine informed the court that these parks have not had not had upgrades in approximately 20 years.
“We have underprivileged kids that live in the areas where these parks are at and we are wanting to try to give them something new to be able to come into and play at,” Smith said. “We are requesting help from y’all to bring these playgrounds back to the condition they need to be in.”
For Greens Park, where the city has the disk golf course, Smith said they were looking to purchase an agility/gladiator course for $108,909.39.
At Calhoun, Smith said there was equipment that needed to be revamped.
According to Smith, the city does have approximately $40,567 for these projects set aside in its capital improvement plan but need a total of $143,241.73.
Smith explained the city is not requesting the full amount of the remainder of what was needed, but whatever the county could give to help to help bring in more funding for these playgrounds the benefit not only city, but county residents.
This is not the first time the city and county have worked together for park improvements. The county recently helped the city with funding for its fitness court that should open up within the next month.
The item was tabled until the next meeting of the Commissioners Court.
Chief Deputy Nick Webb requested the use of funds budgeted for five vehicles in the Fiscal Year 2022 for four Ford vehicles, two pickups and two Explorers, to be outfitted for the Sheriff’s Office.
Webb stated that the Sheriff’s Office would like to leave the order in for the five vehicles as a place holder for when the ones they order become available after the first of the year, to be purchased with Fiscal Year 2023 budgeted vehicle funds.
Webb noted that the Sheriff’s Office has 45 vehicles in its fleet with 11 of them having more than 100,000 miles on them.
The Commissioners approved the request.
During the meeting the Commissioners also approved:
• the consent agenda items, including the payment of the bills, budget amendments, utility crossing county roads, departmental reports, a Proclamation for Adoption Month and a Resolution for Meals on Wheels, authorizing County Grand 2023,
• a proposal from Kofile for the digitization of Deed of Trust volumes for the County Clerk’s office to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds,
• the acceptance of a petition to lower the speed limit on Anderson County Road 1121 from 60 mph to 35 mph,
• and for Commissioner Rashad Mims to create a bus turn-around at the end of Anderson County Road 2108 for Elkhart Independent School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.