The City of Palestine has announced holiday closings for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday.
The following city offices and facilities will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26. City offices will resume normal business hours on Monday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m.
• City Hall, which includes Customer Service, Municipal Court, Finance, Development Services, Public Works, Utilities, City Manager’s Office, Police Administration, Fire Administration, City Secretary, Human Resources, Streets, and Emergency Management Office
•Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices
•Palestine Parks and Recreation Offices
•Palestine Visitor Center
•The Palestine Library will be open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed Thursday and Friday. Materials may be returned in the exterior book drop 24/7.
The following is scheduled from Public Works:
• City garbage will not run on Thursday, Nov. 25. Thursday's trash will be picked up on Friday and Friday's trash will be picked up on Saturday.
• The Compost Site on Spring Street will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and closed on Saturday, Nov. 27. The site will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 1 for regular scheduled Compost Facility hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press “0” for immediate assistance.
Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.
