The city of Palestine and Palestine Independent School District are hosting a joint election through the Anderson County Election Office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
On the ballot for Palestine Mayor are: District Five Council Member Dana Goolsby, Tonya Renee Willis and District Two Council Member Mitchell Jordan. Current Mayor Steve Presley will not seek reelection.
Candidates for City Council District Two are: Ava Harmon and Melody Jordan Knowles.
District Four candidates are: Incumbent Joe Baxter and Dustin E. Frazier.
Justin K. Florence is the candidate running unopposed for the District Six position.
Barbara Jordan, a candidate for the District Two council position and Langdon Elliott, a candidate for District Four, have both dropped out of the race.
For the Palestine Independent School Board of Trustees, incumbent Dyna Tutt is running unopposed for Place 1 and incumbent Brandon Sheeley is opposed for Place 2 by Michael Garcia.
Also on the ballot is a proposition to use 0.125% (1/8%) of the current local sales and use tax to provide funding for maintenance and repair of the city streets.
Registered voters in the city of Palestine and those in the Palestine ISD who live inside the city limits, will have the same ballot.
Registered PISD voters who live outside the city limits will have a school board only ballot.
Registered PISD voters who live outside the city limits will vote at PISD Administration Building, Washington Early Childhood or Montalba Volunteer Fire Department.
Westwood Independent School District canceled its school board election in March because incumbents in Place 1 and 4 filed to run but were unopposed. Angela Choate will retain Trustee Position 1 and Leonard Armstrong will retain Trustee Position 4.
Since there is no Westwood ISD election, voters living in Westwood ISD will receive a city council only election ballot.
Election day polling locations are:
District 1 & PISD Voting Boxes Partial 7, 8, 20 - Freedom Fellowship Church, 125 Kickapoo St.
District 2 & PISD Voting Boxes Partial 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 20 – New Fellowship Christian Church, 1500 W. Reagan St.
District 3 & PISD Voting Boxes Partial 7, 9, 10, 21 – Washington Early Childhood, 1020 W. Hamlett
District 4 & PISD Voting Boxes Partial 6, 19 – Westwood ISD Jr. High, 1801 Panther Blvd.
District 5 & PISD Voting Boxes Partial 1, 3, 6, 8, 13, 15, 16, 17, 20 – PISD Admin Building, 1007 E. Park St.
District 6 & PISD Voting Boxes Partial 1, 6, 13 – Palestine High School, 1600 S. Loop 256
Montalba – PISD Only Voting Boxes Partial 11, 22, 23 – Montalba Volunteer Fire Dept. 8694 N. St. Hwy 19
The city of Frankston and Frankston Independent School District are also hosting a joint election.
Election day polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at the Frankston Annex Building.
On the ballot for Mayor are Tommy Carr and Gerald M. Hall, Jr.
Candidates for Council members Place 2 are Shannon Phillips Hall and Lesia Main.
Place 3 candidate is Sharyn Harrison.
Place 4candidates are Johnnie Day and Alfonso Lang.
Candidates for the unexpired term for Council member Place 5 is Greg Main and Place 6 is Roger McDonald.
Candidates for FISD Board of Trustees Place 1 is Shelia Smith.
Trustee Place 3 candidate is Junior Mascorro.
Trustee Place 4 candidates are J.R. Newman and Christopher C. Morton.
Trustee Place 5 candidate is Brian Merritt.
The citizens of Frankston are also voting for or against a proposition for the reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of Frankston at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
There will be no election in the city of Elkhart, as all candidates are running unopposed. Jennifer McCoy is the candidate for Mayor. Daryll Faulk is the candidate for City Council Place 2. James Warren is the candidate for City Council Place 4. And Tammy Baughman is the candidate for the unexpired term of City Council Place 3.
Elkhart voters will select school board candidates for four positions, though only two are contested.
Nichole Marsh and Stephen Ham are running for Position 2. Tate Molandez and Aimee Quick Johnson are vying to serve in Position 3. Winners of these elections will serve only one year because both positions have unexpired terms.
Two unopposed candidates on the ballot for full three year terms are Chad Steely for Position 6 and Charles McShan for Position 7.
Elkhart ISD election day, polling is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 at the First Baptist Church at 424 W. Parker St.
Social distancing will be observed during the voting process.
For more election information or your correct polling location, contact Casey Brown at 903-723-7438 or 903-723-7822.
