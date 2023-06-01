The city of Palestine begins its summer mosquito spraying next week.
Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6 they will spray Areas 1, 2 and 3, weather permitting. Mosquito spraying will continue Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9 for Areas 4, 5 and 6, weather permitting.
Spraying will start at 9 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m.
A full map of the spraying areas can be found on the City of Palestine’s website at https://www.cityofpalestinetx.com/237/Mosquito-Control.
Please check the City of Palestine’s website for any news and updates on dates, times and areas.
The city of Palestine contracts its mosquito spraying to Vector Disease Control International.
Residents can make mosquito complaints to the City of Palestine Development Services Department, Environmental Services Division at 903-731-8435.
