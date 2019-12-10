A planned, multi-million-dollar contract to install a new lift-station on Loop 256 near the hospital will cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars less than projected, thanks in part to the purchase of new street-department equipment, city officials say.
The lift-station, which pumps sewage up from low-lying areas, so that it can transport along a more level field, was originally estimated to cost the city more than $2 million.
“We tested our new equipment over on Wells street last week,” City Manager Leslie Cloer told the Herald-Press Tuesday. “We now know there is a good portion of the job we will be able to do in-house.”
City council members voted unanimously Monday to proceed with the lift-station, using city workers and equipment for some of the labor. Projected savings will amount to roughly $200,000 – nearly half of the more than $400,000 the city paid for new street equipment – in one project.
Using in-house workers is only one way the city saves on the project, Cloer said. Initially, the plan proposed by contractor KSA construction of Tyler included a full-time project manager – a position Cloer said is unnecessary.
“We don't need to pay someone while they wait for the work to start,” she said. “We came up with a plan where the project manager works part-time, and can work up to a 40-hour week, if the job demands.”
Roofing the lift-station to keep it safe from the weather and elements, rather than construct an entire outbuilding, also saved money, Cloer said.
“We also have $240,000 left over from a grant from a project the city has finished,” she said. “We'll put that towards the lift station. If we come in under-budget, the remainder of the money will go towards paying off the loan from the lift-station project.”
Palestine already has more than 20 lift-stations. The need for another one, Cloer said, is good news, reflecting more business and residential construction.
“It's a good problem to have,” she said. “It's an exciting time for Palestine.”
