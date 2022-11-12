City to unveil new outdoor Fitness Court

The city of Palestine will unveil its new outdoor Fitness Court at Reagan Park with a ribbon cutting and event launch at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Residents are invited to attend and tryout the Fitness Court, and learn about upcoming community wellness events and programming. Instructors will be on hand to demonstrate how to properly utilize the new workout equipment.
“I am proud to be a part of a city who wants to improve health and wellness in our community,” said Patsy Smith, Parks and Recreation Director. “Having this fitness court will help our citizens to enjoy a free workout anytime they choose and allow them to spend quality time with their kids while at the park.”
The 32 by 32-foot Fitness Court occupies the northwest corner of the city park at Reagan and Michaux Streets. The innovative open air court allows participants of all ages and fitness levels to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout.
This new workout facility is just one of the ways the city is trying to improve and enhance the quality of life for Palestine residents.
“This is a step in the right direction,” City Manager Teresa Herrera said. “The new fitness court will allow anyone to workout at no cost thanks to many organizations that partnered with the city to make it possible. I’m proud to be part of a community that values health and wellness. Great things are happening in our great city.”
This capital project is a featured part of a 2022 initiative launched by National Fitness Campaign, a nationwide wellness consulting firm that partners with cities and schools to plan, build and fund healthy communities. This year, the city of Palestine was one of dozens of select recipients from around the country awarded a $50,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign to help support the program. In addition to grant funding, local funding and contributions made the project possible.
Key contributors were the Anderson County Commissioners Court and the City of Palestine, which gave matching donations of $62,500 each; the Junior Service League donated $20,000, Palestine Economic Development Corporation donated $10,000. Smaller amounts came from Elliott Auto Group, All Star Ford, All Star Autoplex, All Day Athletics and the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I am very proud that that the city of Palestine was able to partner with so many wonderful great organizations, and local businesses in bringing this Fitness Court to Reagan Park,” Mayor Justin Florence said. “I would like to say ‘thank you’ to Parks and Recreation Director Patsy Smith for bringing this idea to the Palestine City Council, to our Council for standing behind and believing in this unique project, and to City Manager Teresa Herrera for her leadership and support of this project.”
The new Fitness Court at Reagan Park allows users to leverage their body weight to get a complete workout using seven stations. Created for people 14 and older, the Fitness Court is adaptable for all fitness levels. Users can also download the free Fitness Court App, a coach-in-your-pocket style platform, that transforms the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience. The app is available for iOS and Android.
The app offers classes, workout regimens, challenges, and coaching for beginner, intermediate, and advanced users. Classes are based on Fitness Court’s seven movements — core, squat, push, lunge, pull, agility, and bend — to challenge and strengthen the body.
“We are excited to have the city of Palestine join us in the journey to health and wellness as we make a positive impact across America,’’ said Mitch Menaged, Founder of National Fitness Campaign. “The addition of the Fitness Court and ongoing engagement in healthy lifestyles demonstrates a tremendous commitment to the community.”
National Fitness Campaign developed the trademarked seven-station system in 2012, hoping to inspire municipalities to transform public spaces into community fitness hubs. NFC’s award-winning initiative is planning its 500th Healthy Community across America.
For more information, visit city of Palestine web page, or contact City Parks and Recreation at 903-731-6000.
