Palestine residents will soon be receiving notifications of an issue with the city's water supply in the coming days, but city officials are reassuring everyone that the issue is not of a serious nature.
According to Public Works Director Kevin Olson, the issue was one of "turbidity." Olson explained that turbidity is the measure of relative clarity of a liquid. It is an optical characteristic of water and is a measurement of the amount of light that is scattered by material in the water when a light is shined through the water sample. The higher the intensity of scattered light, the higher the turbidity. Material that causes water to be turbid include clay, silt, very tiny inorganic and organic matter, algae, dissolved colored organic compounds, plankton and other microscopic organisms.
"It sounds worse than it is," Olson said. "But we did not reach an unsafe level as determined by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality limits and guidelines. We were not required to issue a boil water notice, but we are required to do a public notification, in an antiquated manner, by mail, as well as on our website and on social media."
The notification may be confusing or alarming to some customers, especially in light of the fact that it comes almost three weeks after the incident. Olson noted the fact that the required notifications must be sent out within 30 days, highlighting the non-serious nature of the momentary lapse in water clarity.
"Most people would not have noticed at all," Olson said. "We are producing clean water 24/7 at a rate of 1,700 gallons per minute. We have automatic analyzers that check water clarity every 15 minutes. An operator noticed the levels rising and made adjustments to the filtration system, but couldn't adjust them enough before they went out of limits, so now we have to send the notifications."
Olson said the water, which attained a slight level of haziness, was sent through a two million gallon elevated tank twice and never reached a customer until it was fully intermingled with clear water.
"The particulates at this level should not be a concern," Olson said. "Our goal is to be transparent. There is nothing to hide. I've been doing this for a long time and safe water is my main focus. I have a history of issuing boil water notifications when others thought it was unnecessary and I always err on the side of caution. This was a very minor issue with clarity, but we are required to report any issue per TCEQ."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.