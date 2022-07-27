District 4 in the city of Palestine is now under new representation. The Palestine City Council swore-in and welcomed newly appointed Councilmember for District 4 Kenneth Davidson Monday, July 25. Davidson was appointed to the recently vacated seat after former councilman Dustin Frazier became ineligible due to moving outside of his district and resigned. Davidson was sworn in by District 3 Councilmember Vickey L. Chivers.
“I’m just ready to sit down and get to work,” Davidson said after the ceremony.
The council also welcomed two new officers to the Palestine Police Department.
Chief of Police Mark Harcrow said he was thrilled to bring two local young men aboard.
“Tonight I have the honor of introducing our newest police officers, Christopher Hughes and Brandon Martin,” Harcrow said. “We’re getting two hometown guys here and we’re thankful for that.”
Hughes is a 2009 graduate of Westwood High School and an Army veteran. He was pinned during a brief ceremony by his father, retired Palestine Fire Chief Kelly Hughes.
Martin is a 2003 Elkhart graduate and an Army veteran. He was pinned during the ceremony by his wife, Sara Martin.
In other business the council approved the appointment of Jason Stephens to Place 1 replacing Keith Cole and the reappointment of Mark Thomas to Place 3 of the Building and Standards Commission with a term to expire Sept. 30, 2023.
The council also approved the reappointment of Linda Williams to Place 6 and Chris Gouras to Place 7 of the Historic Landmarks Commission with a term to expire on Sept. 30.
Other agenda items approved by the council include:
· the consent agenda items,
· a Specific Use Permit for Squatch Comics to allow a Board Gaming and Card Trading Store at 310 W. Oak Street,
· the city of Palestine’s Holiday Schedule for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
· a Hotel Occupancy Tax Funding Agreement for the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce in the amount of $20,000 for Fiscal Year 2022-2023,
· authorization of City Manager to seek sealed bids to renovate the tennis courts at Reagan Park,
· authorization of City Manager to seek sealed bids for labor only for the installation of 550 water meters for the Utility Billing Meter Replacement Project,
· the Palestine Municipal Airport Master Plan from KSA,
· the Palestine Economic Development Corporations proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023,
· and the PEDC proposed by-laws.
The council went into closed session at 6:31 p.m. to discuss the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property: Redlands Annex Lease and deliberation regarding Economic Development negotiations. The council reconvened at 6:56 p.m., at which time it approved the agriculture embracing lease agreement between the PEDC and Nat Coleman.
