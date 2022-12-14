Following a lengthy process of a special election and a runoff, Palestine City Council is finally operating at full capacity. The council met Monday evening for the final time in 2022 to canvass returns from the runoff election held on Dec. 6 to fill the unexpired term of office for City Council District 6.
The results of the runoff showed Christopher Gibbs winning the District 6 seat with 67.333% of the vote. Langdon Elliott received 32.667% of the vote after finishing the Nov. 8 special election with a slight lead over Gibbs and Mary Cox.
The council unanimously approved the results of the runoff election and Gibbs was sworn in by Municipal Court Judge Brenda Johnston.
“I just publicly wanted to thank the citizens of District 6 and the city of Palestine staff,” Gibbs said. “I’m really encouraged and excited to fill this role and at being a part of this wonderful city, and I look forward to relationship building as I move forward and so I thank you.”
Mayor Justin Florence presented Gibbs with a certificate welcoming him to the council. Florence summed up the feelings of the rest of the council with one short statement: “It looks good to see all these seats filled.”
Following the swearing-in, Parks and Recreation Director Patsy Smith presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Lawnboyz and Woodzmen for their donated efforts to remove trees from Larry Street Park.
In other business, the council approved an ordinance amending Chapter 98 Utilities, Article III Rates and Charges, Section 98-93 Solid Waste Collection Fees. The fees will reflect a 4% increase in rates as allowed in the current waste collection agreement with Waste Connections. City Manager Teresa Herrera pointed out that the increase per the agreement could have been as much as 7%, but Waste Connections only submitted the 4%.
The council also approved an ordinance amending Chapter 98 Utilities, Article III Rates and Charges, Section 98-90 Water Rates, Section 98-91 Wastewater Charges, and Section 98-94 Disconnection of Service for Nonpayment, to begin April 1, 2023. The ordinance was approved as written, but the council will discuss further details prior to the effective date, including suspending the Disconnection of Service for seniors and disabled citizens.
Other agenda items approved by the council include:
• the consent agenda items
• the appointment of Eric Moore to the Airport Advisory Board Place 4, replacing Christopher Gibbs with a term to expire Sept. 30, 2023.
• and the reappointment of Ben Campbell to Place 5, Linda Dickens to Place 6 and Charles Drane to Place 7 of the Palestine Economic Development Corporation with terms to expire Dec. 31, 2024.
