In celebration of the 2021 National Daughters of the American Revolution Day of Service, members of the William Findley Chapter, DAR in Palestine baked, packaged and delivered homemade cookies to the Palestine Police and Fire Departments, Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and Juvenile Detention Center personnel. DAR was founded on on October 11, 1890.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
DAR members volunteer millions of service hours annually in their local communities including supporting active duty military personnel and assisting veteran patients, awarding thousands of dollars in scholarships and financial aid each year to students, and supporting schools for underserved children with annual donations exceeding one million dollars.
As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, DAR boasts 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally.
Any woman 18 years or older-regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background-who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
The William Findley Chapter was organized on March 6, 1906 as the 13th chapter in Texas. We will celebrate our 116th anniversary this spring.
Those interested in becoming a member of DAR may complete and submit a Membership Interest Form at www.dar.org.
