The Piatigorsky Foundation of New York City will make its return to Brushy Creek Methodist Church after a three-year hiatus. Renowned cellist Evan Drachman and Steinway pianist Richard Dowling will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is free to the public and attendees are invited to stay following the performance to meet the artists.
The event is hosted by the Lois LaRoe Memorial Endowment. LaRoe’s daughter, Clara Edwards, expressed her excitement regarding the return of the Piatigorsky Foundation.
“Mom was the driving force behind bringing this classical music to East Texas,” Edwards said. “This is the first concert to be hosted by her endowment and we hope continue presenting them for many years to come.”
The endowment was created after LaRoe passed away in May of 2017 at the age of 99. Edwards continued to host the Piatigorsky concerts for the community and in her mother’s memory following LaRoe’s passing, but Sunday’s performance will be the first since 2020.
“The Piatigorsky Foundation has been coming to Brushy Creek for over 20 years,” Edwards said. “But they stopped touring during COVID and just started back this year, so this is the first in three years.”
For over 30 years Drachman and other musicians have performed more than 4,000 concerts in venues across the United States to bring fine arts performances to rural and underserved areas such as East Texas. Drachman founded the Piatigorsky Foundation in 1990 to honor his grandfather, the renowned Russian cellist Gregor Piatigorsky, who believed “that music is not a luxury for an elite few, but a necessity of life for all,” according to the foundation’s website.
Dowling is renowned for his live performances of compositions by early jazz musicians such as George Gershwin and Scott Joplin. The New York Times once hailed him as “an especially impressive find pianist.”
“Richard is like family to us,” Edwards said. “When they come here, he always stays on the farm with us. When he made his debut at Carnegie Hall, we all went to New York to watch him perform.”
Brushy Creek Methodist Church has hosted every concert for the past 20 plus years. Edwards was quick to sing their praises.
“We could never have done this without them,” Edwards said. “They have hosted every concert and they work so hard to make it a success.”
Brushy Creek Methodist Church is located at 11262 E. FM 837 in Palestine.
For more information, contact Clara Edwards at 903-549-2796.
