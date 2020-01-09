Schulman Dogwood 6 theater in Palestine is bringing back blockbusters and classics to the big screen. Movie-goers can enjoy some of their all-time favorites on the big-screen with modern surround sound.
In recent years, movie theaters nationwide have started showing box office hits and classic movies – the kind seen on the TCM network – along with their regular line ups, or as a special event.
Collin Moore, a Dogwood 6 manager, said the theater started showing blockbusters and classics last fall, typically on Sundays and Wednesdays.
During the holidays, the lineup featured holiday hits like “Home Alone,” “Christmas Vacation,” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“There is a vast array of genres in the movies we are showing,” Moore said. “Not all movies are considered family friendly. Our next film will be Blade Runner, which is rated R.”
Blade Runner, The Final Cut 2007, is showing Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. It will play again Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Upcoming classic showings include:
Gone with the Wind – 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Jan 26.
Meet Me in St. Louis – 2 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., Feb. 2.
Titanic – 1 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Feb. 9.
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – 2 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., Jan. 19; and 4 p.m. and 7:25 p.m., Jan. 22.
Dogwood will feature one Harry Potter movie a month, from now until June. In June, it will feature Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part I & II.
“As soon as we get the titles of the movies and the dates, we add them to our website calendar,” Moore said. “Check back often to see what new titles we’ve added.”
Tickets for these movies are priced the same as other tickets – $5.75 to $7.50 per person.
The theater has special pricing of $3.50 on Tuesdays for Family Night.
Schulman Theater Dogwood 6, 545 East Palestine Ave., opens doors at 9 a.m. Shows start at 10 a.m. Seating is limited. Reservations are not available. The box office opens at 3:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. on the weekend.
