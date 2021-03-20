Athens Cleaners & Laundry has a new location in Palestine at 101 Moore Drive.
“The customer experience, quality of care and the attention to detail is paramount for us,” said Susan Neel, who owns the company with her husband, Duane.
Only open since the first of February, the new business already has more than 250 customers utilizing its services in Palestine.
The Neels purchased Athens Cleaners and Laundry services along with its Mabank location, in March 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have since added satellite locations in Van and Palestine.
Prior to this purchase the Neels both worked in corporate America in the medical field. Susan said they look at this new venture as both a service and a ministry to the community.
The couple both have strong ties to the Palestine Community.
Susan, whose maiden name is Whitwell, is from Palestine. Her father was a fireman, her mother worked for the highway department and she is an alumni of Palestine High School
Duane’s great-great grandfather, D.C. Neel, started Westwood United Methodist Church.
Athens Cleaners & Laundry offers dry cleaning, laundering, alterations and more, with special cleaning services for special fabric items like leather, purses and wedding dresses.
For welders, cowboys and those who rodeo and like heavy starch, Athens Cleaners offers double starch, also known as “bullet proof starching.”
The Palestine location is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and they are closed on Sunday.
They have plans to renovate the outside of their business, adding a circle drive, new signage and other improvements.
Dry cleaning and laundering services are typically ready by 5 p.m. the day after drop off.
For more information, call 903-723-5333 or log onto www.athenscleaners.com.
