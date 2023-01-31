Rehearsals are underway at the historic Texas Theater for Palestine Community Theater’s production of CLUE the Musical.
Complete with a conservatory, a billiard room, a rope, a candlestick and several other familiar mansion rooms and weapons, CLUE the Musical is based on Hasbro’s popular board game and has entertained audiences for over 20 years with productions in more than 500 cities worldwide.
Director Gerry Goodwin, a PCT veteran of over a decade making his Texas Theater directorial debut, chose his stellar cast and ensemble during auditions held on Jan. 14.
The cast includes Alan Buckland as Mr. Boddy, Debbie Cable Brown as Mrs. Peacock, Caleb Estrada as Professor Plum, Estashea Harvey as Miss Scarlet, Adam Armstrong as Colonel Mustard, Sandy Webb as Mrs. White, Tex Wilbourn as Mr. Green and Brandi Derr as the Detective.
The ensemble includes Tobias Clowers, Jenna Fitzgerald, Ambrosia Hagler, Rayne Martin, Scott Nicholson, Jace Smith and Thomas White.
“The show is an homage to the game itself, acknowledging that the familiar cast of characters are all involved in a game they've played before and one in which the audience gets to participate,” Goodwin said. “With 216 possible ending combinations, the show is different every night, depending on which cards are selected by audience members at the beginning of each performance.”
Joining Goodwin on the production team is Music Director Leslie Hooe, Assistant Director Carol Moore and Set Designer Cassie Severn. All are longtime PCT veterans and bring decades of experience to the show.
The board game CLUE was launched in North America in 1949 and is still going strong today. Generations of amateur gumshoes will enjoy the very familiar setting for this production.
PCT also released the shows and dates for the upcoming 2023-2024 season this week. The summer production for July will be ‘Matilda the Musical’ by Roald Dahl. Coming to the stage for the Fall production in October is Joseph Kesselring’s ‘Arsenic & Old Lace.’ December’s Christmas production will be the Valentine Davies classic ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ followed by the Spring 2024 production ‘Sister Act’ by Joseph Howard in April.
CLUE the Musical will hit the Texas Theater stage March 24 through March 26 and March 31 through April 2. Tickets will be available Wednesday, Feb. 1 at www.PCTBoxoffice.com.
The Texas Theater is located at 213 W. Crawford St. in Downtown Palestine.
