The curtain goes up Friday for the opening weekend of the Palestine Community Theater’s production of "CLUE the Musical." The play will run March 24 through March 26 and March 31 through April 2 on the state of the historic Texas Theater.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays, including a complimentary reception at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.
You know the suspects, the rooms and the weapons by heart. There is a billiard room, a conservatory, a rope, a candlestick and several other familiar mansion rooms and weapons. Based on Hasbro’s popular board game, "CLUE the Musical" has entertained audiences for over 20 years with productions in more than 500 cities worldwide.
As the game begins, someone in the audience will have a chance to select the suspect, room and weapon that will inevitably be part of the murder of Mr. Boddy. Everyone in the audience then has the opportunity to determine just which suspect, room, and weapon were chosen by using the clues presented by Mr. Boddy. With fun songs and lyrics and 216 possible endings, every performance will be unique and entertaining.
Director Gerry Goodwin, a PCT veteran of over a decade, is making his Texas Theater directorial debut, and is thrilled about his experience with the show.
“Clue is the first show I've directed at the Texas Theater,” Goodwin said. “But I spent some time in the past 10 years as the theatre teacher at Palestine High School, so this is actually my 15th show as director.”
The cast includes Alan Buckland as Mr. Boddy, Debbie Cable Brown as Mrs. Peacock, Caleb Estrada as Professor Plum, Estashea Harvey as Miss Scarlet, Adam Armstrong as Colonel Mustard, Sandy Webb as Mrs. White, Tex Wilbourn as Mr. Green and Brandi Derr as the Detective.
The ensemble includes Tobias Clowers, Jenna Fitzgerald, Ambrosia Hagler, Rayne Martin, Scott Nicholson, Jace Smith and Thomas White.
“This has been a fantastic experience thanks to the cast and crew,” Goodwin said. “Their dedication and willingness to try things and work together has not only been inspiring, but has honestly surpassed my expectations. I keep being impressed by them.”
Joining Goodwin on the production team is Music Director Leslie Hooe, Assistant Director Carol Moore and Set Designer Cassie Severn. All are longtime PCT veterans and bring decades of experience to the show.
The board game CLUE was launched in North America in 1949 and is still going strong today. Generations of amateur gumshoes will enjoy the very familiar setting for this production.
Tickets are available at www.PCTBoxoffice.com.
The Texas Theater is located at 213 W. Crawford St. in Palestine.
Questions may be sent to historic.texas.theatre@gmail.com.
