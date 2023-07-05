Congressman Jake Ellzey is hosting a “Coffee with Your Congressman” event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 6 at the Redlands Hotel in Palestine.
“I am looking forward to catching up with everyone from Palestine and Anderson County,” Ellzey said. “Hosting events like these are crucial to my success in Washington. I hope all that attend use this as a forum to ask any questions they may have.”
During the event, Congressman Ellzey will give an update on what is happening in Washington, DC, and the district. This includes help navigating over 400 federal agencies, including VA, Social Security and IRS.
The Redlands Hotel is located at 400 N. Queen St. in Palestine.
