The National Weather Service is predicting that high winds, large hail and possible tornadoes could be associated with a powerful cold front crossing the region during the Thursday.
The threat for severe weather will diminish as the front passes each location. On the other side of the front, Anderson County could be in store for freezing temperatures into the weekend.
Thursday's forecast calls for a chance of showers and possibly of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of the storms could be severe.
Gusty conditions are expected Thursday and Friday, apart from any thunderstorm-induced wind gusts. Expect a high near 70 with a south wind gusting as high as 45 mph and new rainfall amounts between one-and-a- half to two inches possible. Make sure to secure loose outdoor items so they do not blow away.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue until early Friday morning. Some of the storms could be severe, with a low around 36.
With temperatures dipping back down to near freezing, Anderson County could wake up to a light front Friday.
Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 51 and breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Friday night will be unseasonably cold, with a low around 33 and a north wind with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Highs are not expected to rise above 50 throughout the weekend and lows will be in the 30s.
