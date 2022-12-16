A strong cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season so far.
According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, a strong cold front is expected to push through the Central and Southern Plains late next week. As this front moves through East Texas on Thursday, a surge of very cold Arctic air will move into the area in its wake.
The NWS is predicting that the results will be hard freeze conditions with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s throughout East Texas.
The NWS stresses there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding exactly how cold it will get, but they currently anticipate the potential for sub-freezing low temperatures possible through Christmas Day, however high temperatures after Friday are more likely to climb above freezing.
The NWS encourages everyone to prepare for cold temperatures and winterize their homes. Remember to stay weather aware and protect the “Four Ps:” People, Pets, Plants and Pipes.
